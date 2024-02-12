Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,247 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 17.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

