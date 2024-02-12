Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BABA opened at $72.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

