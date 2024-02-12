Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

