Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $250.61 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average is $238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.