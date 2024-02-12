Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.