Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,359 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

