Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $249.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

