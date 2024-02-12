Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

