Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

