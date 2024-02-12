Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 5.00% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the second quarter worth $743,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

EWK stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

