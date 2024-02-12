Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 22nd

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 51,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

