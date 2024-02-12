Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

