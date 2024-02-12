Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 104,278 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of VST stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

