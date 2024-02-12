Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,781 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $250.61 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

