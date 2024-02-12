Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 29,700 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.