Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Maximus worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.