Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,461 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

