Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $123.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $152.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.90.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

