Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
