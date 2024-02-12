Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

