Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 18.9 %

NWL stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

