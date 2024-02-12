Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $103,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $254.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

