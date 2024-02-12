Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $79.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.