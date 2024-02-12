Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NVG stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 616,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 46.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.