Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUW opened at $13.84 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

