Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NEA opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $156,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

