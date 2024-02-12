Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NAC opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

