Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

