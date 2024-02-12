Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.44.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.