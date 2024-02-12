Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

