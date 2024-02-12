Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JGH opened at $12.71 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

In other Nuveen Global High Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,475 shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $199,841.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,841.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

