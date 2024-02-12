Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE NMS opened at $11.15 on Monday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
