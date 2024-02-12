Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMS opened at $11.15 on Monday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

