Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $17.73.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
