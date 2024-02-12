Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $17.73.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $420,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.