Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
