Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

