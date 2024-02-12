Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMZ opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,948,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 619,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 196,426 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.