Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

