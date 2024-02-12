Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $531,406.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,653,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,904,527.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 638,987 shares of company stock worth $7,259,402.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

