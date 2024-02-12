Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $531,406.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,653,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,904,527.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 638,987 shares of company stock worth $7,259,402.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.