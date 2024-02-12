Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 307,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

