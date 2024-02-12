Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance
JPI stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
