Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

JPI stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

