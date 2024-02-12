Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.