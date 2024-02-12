Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $168,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

