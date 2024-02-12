Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

JRI opened at $11.45 on Monday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

