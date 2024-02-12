Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NBB opened at $15.86 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

