NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $721.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $721.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.68.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

