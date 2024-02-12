NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
SRV opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
