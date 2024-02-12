NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $42.29.

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Jerry V. Swank purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

