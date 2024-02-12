ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,389 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.04 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

