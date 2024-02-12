Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $180.01 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.