Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

PSBD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

