Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,571 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

