Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 145.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $148.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

