Parkland (PKI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Parkland (TSE: PKI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/6/2024 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2024 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Parkland was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00.
- 12/19/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$44.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
